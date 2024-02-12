ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt bans hookah parlours with immediate effect

February 12, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Legislative assembly unanimously passed a bill to this effect  

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Fancy hookahs on display. File | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Telangana Government has prohibited the operation of Hookah parlours in the State with immediate effect.

The legislative assembly has unanimously passed “The Cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2024” unanimously on Monday. The Bill was tabled by Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu on behalf of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

ALSO READ
Karnataka bans sale and consumption of hookah 

Piloting the Bill, the Minister said that the Bill follows a decision taken by the State Cabinet at its recent meeting on banning operation of hookah parlours. Youth, including students, were getting attracted towards hookah smoking

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hookah smoking, he said, was harmful to health as it was more dangerous than cigarettes. In addition to toxic substances, hookah smoking exposes youth to carcinogens due to use of coal. Coupled with this was the impact on passive smokers and the health hazards posed by these parlours in public places. The Government was firm on protecting public health and accordingly decided to ban hookah parlours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US