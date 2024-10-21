Telangana Govt approves establishment of Young India Police School in Rangareddy for children of uniformed service personnel

The Telangana Government has granted in-principle approval for the establishment of the Young India Police School, a state-of-the-art residential educational institution aimed at providing high-quality education to the children of police personnel and other uniformed services, including those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to the government order (GO) issued by the Home Department on Monday (October 21, 2024), the school will cater to the children of serving personnel from the police, fire, excise, Special Protection Force (SPF), and prisons departments of Telangana. Proposed by the Director General of Police, Telangana, the school is set to be established in Manchirevula Village, Rangareddy district.

Facilities at the school

The school will feature world-class infrastructure, residential facilities, and a sports complex, providing a supportive and nurturing environment for students. The institution’s focus will be on holistic development, combining modern education with strong moral values, in line with the vision laid out by the State’s police leadership.

The school will aim to provide affordable education, ensuring that the children of police martyrs and other uniformed service members have access to top-tier learning opportunities, helping them grow into capable and responsible citizens.

The government has requested the Director General of Police to take further necessary steps to advance the project, which is expected to strengthen the State’s commitment to supporting the families of uniformed personnel.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has first made a mention of the school at the passing out parade of sub-inspectors at Telangana Police Academy on September 11, 2024 that a residential school each will be set up in Hyderabad and Warangal. He reiterated the commitment to set up the school, at the Police Commemoration Day held in Hyderabad on Monday morning.