GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt approves establishment of Young India Police School in Rangareddy for children of uniformed service personnel

The school will feature world-class infrastructure, residential facilities, and a sports complex

Published - October 21, 2024 04:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Government issued an order on Monday (October 21, 2024) giving in principle approval to establish Young India Police School.

Telangana Government issued an order on Monday (October 21, 2024) giving in principle approval to establish Young India Police School. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Government has granted in-principle approval for the establishment of the Young India Police School, a state-of-the-art residential educational institution aimed at providing high-quality education to the children of police personnel and other uniformed services, including those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

According to the government order (GO) issued by the Home Department on Monday (October 21, 2024), the school will cater to the children of serving personnel from the police, fire, excise, Special Protection Force (SPF), and prisons departments of Telangana. Proposed by the Director General of Police, Telangana, the school is set to be established in Manchirevula Village, Rangareddy district.

Facilities at the school

The school will feature world-class infrastructure, residential facilities, and a sports complex, providing a supportive and nurturing environment for students. The institution’s focus will be on holistic development, combining modern education with strong moral values, in line with the vision laid out by the State’s police leadership.

The school will aim to provide affordable education, ensuring that the children of police martyrs and other uniformed service members have access to top-tier learning opportunities, helping them grow into capable and responsible citizens.

The government has requested the Director General of Police to take further necessary steps to advance the project, which is expected to strengthen the State’s commitment to supporting the families of uniformed personnel.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has first made a mention of the school at the passing out parade of sub-inspectors at Telangana Police Academy on September 11, 2024 that a residential school each will be set up in Hyderabad and Warangal. He reiterated the commitment to set up the school, at the Police Commemoration Day held in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.