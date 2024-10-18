ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt appoints Vice Chancellors to nine universities

Updated - October 18, 2024 03:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Orders appointing Vice Chancellors to nine universities in Telangana were issued on Friday (October 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana government on Friday (October 18, 2024) has announced appointment of Vice Chancellors to nine universities. After the term of VCs came to an end in May this year, the government has appointed senior bureaucrats as in-charges to the posts

List of the new VCs to universities in Telangana
Prof. Kumar Moglaram is Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, Hyderabad
Prof. Pratap Reddy is Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University, Warangal
Prof. Nityananda Rao is Vice Chancellor of Telugu University, Hyderabad
Prof. G N Srinivas is the Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar
Prof. Aldas Janaiah is the Vice Chancellor for Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad
Prof. Umesh Kumar is the Vice Chancellor of Satavahana University, Karimnagar
Prof.  Altaf Hussain is the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda
Prof. Yadagiri Rao is the Vice Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad 
Prof. Raji Reddy is the Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University
