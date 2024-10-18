Telangana Govt appoints Vice Chancellors to nine universities

Telangana government on Friday (October 18, 2024) has announced appointment of Vice Chancellors to nine universities. After the term of VCs came to an end in May this year, the government has appointed senior bureaucrats as in-charges to the posts.

List of the new VCs to universities in Telangana Prof. Kumar Moglaram is Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, Hyderabad Prof. Pratap Reddy is Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University, Warangal Prof. Nityananda Rao is Vice Chancellor of Telugu University, Hyderabad Prof. G N Srinivas is the Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar Prof. Aldas Janaiah is the Vice Chancellor for Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad Prof. Umesh Kumar is the Vice Chancellor of Satavahana University, Karimnagar Prof. Altaf Hussain is the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda Prof. Yadagiri Rao is the Vice Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad Prof. Raji Reddy is the Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University