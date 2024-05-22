ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt appoints new CEOs to T-Works and WE-Hub

Published - May 22, 2024 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government issued orders on May 22, 2024 appointing new CEOs to WE-Hub, T-Works and an advisor to Minister of IT, Industries and Commerce. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://wehub.telangana.gov.in/

Telangana government has issued orders appointing new Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for hardware prototyping facility T-Works, women entrepreneurship facilitator WE-Hub as well as Adviser to IT Minister.

According to the Government Orders issued on Wednesday, Sita Pallacholla has been appointed to the post of CEO, WE-Hub for a period of three years with retrospective effect from April 6, 2024 . She replaces Deepti Ravula, who has been CEO since the one of its kind facility for promoting women entrepreneurship through various initiatives was established by the erstwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Hyderabad in March 2018.

The Congress government, which came to power in December 2023, appointed Joginder Tanikella as the new CEO of T-Works. The G.O. on his appointment said he will have a tenure of three years beginning April 9, 2024.

The previous CEO, who was also the first of T Works, Sujai Karampuri, had held the position until after the State Assembly elections. Subsequently, the new government had announced Anand Rajagopalan, from T Works itself, as in-charge to the post.

Since its inauguration, T Works has been showcased as a unique facility for those with an idea to covert the same into a prototype. It has generated considerable interest in turning ideas of several promising young as well as rural youth into a reality.

T Works was in news also when the former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao was accused on using the premises for campaigning during the State Assembly elections last year.

A G.O. was also issued on Wednesday appointing Sai Krishna as adviser to Minister of IT, Industries and Commerce for a period of two years from April 26, 2024.

