Telangana Govt actively working for setting up skill centres and universities to make youth job ready, says Industries Minister 

January 12, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government is actively working for the establishment of skill centres and universities to impart employment skills to youth and make them job ready.

The Government has accorded top priority to skill development and an action plan is being formulated in this regard, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, adding that steps had been initiated to fill the two lakh vacant posts in the Government as assured by the Congress in the run-up to the State Assembly Elections-2023. Steps are simultaneously being taken to generate employment in the private sector.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a job mela organised at the Youth Services Commissionerate as part of the National Youth Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Friday. Mr. Sridhar Babu lamented that the State was “directionless” during the close to 10-year tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the Congress Government had initiated the process for remedying the situation.

The Government was equally committed to curb the drug menace to ensure a bright future for youth, especially those in the rural areas. The State Government had accordingly set up an exclusive wing to deal with the drug menace.

He criticised the previous BRS Government for neglecting youth-related issues, filling of vacant Government posts in particular. The Congress Government had therefore focussed on filling the vacant posts as well as ensuring employment generation in equal measure in the private sector. Accordingly, it was planned to open skill universities to ensure that talent of youth was nurtured and skilled manpower was available to the industry. The Government was actively considering the introduction of a special course on artificial intelligence in undergraduate courses and exhorted youth to develop a positive attitude. Youth Services officials informed the Minister that 35,000 youngsters secured jobs through job melas.

