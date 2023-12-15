GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Governor warns those indulging in sale, use of banned drugs 

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Government is firm on taking stringent measures against the use of banned drugs and narcotics in the State.

December 15, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The State Government has warned those indulging in sale and use of banned drugs and narcotics claiming that “no one will be spared if they are accused in the drug case”.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Government was firm on taking stringent measures against the use of banned drugs and narcotics in the State. It was very keen on totally eradicating the narcotic drug menace. “My Government’s action plan started is not just to control the drug mafia, but to totally eradicate them,” she said in her address to the joint sitting of the legislature on December 15.

Accordingly, a full time Director was appointed to the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) on the lines of the elite and exclusive Greyhounds and Octopus. In Telangana, there should be no mention of or talk about the banned drugs. The Government was very serious about the matter as it was harming youth and destroying their career and future. “I am making it very clear from this House that no one will be spared if they are accused in the drugs case,” the Governor said.

The Governor recalled how the recent elections had brought a new beginning to Telangana’s history and the fruits of change would reach the people in full measure in the new year. “Our Government is taking steps to give freedom, liberty, equal opportunities and social justice to people along with making governance within the reach of all citizens.

Governor Tamilisai said people gave a clear verdict to liberate themselves from the ten years of repression in the recently concluded elections. Their message was clear and loud and the State was breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty. “Telangana is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies. The people’s verdict unequivocally stated that they would not tolerate any repression,” she said.

The verdict became a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic rule and the iron barricades that divided rulers from the people had been dismantled. “I feel proud to say that the glass houses and obstacles have been removed and the true people’s governance has begun,” she said adding people could express their problems and get their grievances redressed by the Government at any time.

Inquiry into irregularities in Kaleshwaram project

She recalled the promise given to people about ordering an inquiry into irregularities committed and lack of quality in construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram project. “Our action plan will be in this direction,” she said adding the Government was committed to protecting and getting the State’s rightful share of Krishna waters. It was aiming to secure national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation project as its completion would make Palamuru, Nalgonda and Rangareddy district fertile.

