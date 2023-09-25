Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan proposes evaluation committee for alumni contributions

September 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, as part of the ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ on Monday, proposed an evaluation committee that will be tasked with assessing the contributions made by the alumni to their alma mater.

The ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’, Dr. Tamilisai explained, is a platform for communication, connection, coordination and cooperation among alumni, academic leaders and educational institutions. Its goal is to celebrate the contributions made by the alumni to their universities and colleges.

Interacting with academicians representing various regions of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai said the evaluation committee, comprising vice-chancellors and eminent academicians, will assess such contributions. The top 10 contributors, both in financial and non-financial categories, will be honoured at an event scheduled for October 31.

Under the programme, anyone can contribute to universities or colleges in their hometowns, alumnus or not. The initiative aims at empowering alumni to have a meaningful impact on their local educational institutions, Dr. Tamilisai explained.

Raj Bhavan, she asserted, is committed to providing clarity, foster connections and ensure that every alumni contribution is effectively directed towards relevant projects, and thus maximize the impact of contributions, be it in the form of time, expertise or financial support.

Dr. Tamilisai also expressed her desire to see Telangana students access a digital library at Raj Bhavan, designed to make educational resources more accessible, including for students from remote areas.

The meeting saw participation of vice-chancellors, principals, academics and representatives from educational and non-educational institutions.