HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan proposes evaluation committee for alumni contributions

September 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, as part of the ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ on Monday, proposed an evaluation committee that will be tasked with assessing the contributions made by the alumni to their alma mater.

The ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’, Dr. Tamilisai explained, is a platform for communication, connection, coordination and cooperation among alumni, academic leaders and educational institutions. Its goal is to celebrate the contributions made by the alumni to their universities and colleges.

Interacting with academicians representing various regions of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai said the evaluation committee, comprising vice-chancellors and eminent academicians, will assess such contributions. The top 10 contributors, both in financial and non-financial categories, will be honoured at an event scheduled for October 31.

Under the programme, anyone can contribute to universities or colleges in their hometowns, alumnus or not. The initiative aims at empowering alumni to have a meaningful impact on their local educational institutions, Dr. Tamilisai explained.

Raj Bhavan, she asserted, is committed to providing clarity, foster connections and ensure that every alumni contribution is effectively directed towards relevant projects, and thus maximize the impact of contributions, be it in the form of time, expertise or financial support.

Dr. Tamilisai also expressed her desire to see Telangana students access a digital library at Raj Bhavan, designed to make educational resources more accessible, including for students from remote areas.

The meeting saw participation of vice-chancellors, principals, academics and representatives from educational and non-educational institutions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.