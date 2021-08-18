Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s mother passes away

HYDERABAD:

The mortal remains of Krishna Kumari (76), wife of veteran Tamil Nadu Congress leader Kumarai Anandan, would be brought to Raj Bhavan around 11 am and later shifted to Chennai for last rites.

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother Krishna Kumari passed away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 18 morning after brief illness. She was 76.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Krishna Kumari was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda on Sunday for age-related ailment. The end came at 3.30 am this morning, official sources said.

Mrs. Krishna Kumari was the wife of Kumari Anandan, former MP of Nagercoil. Dr. Tamilisai is the eldest daughter of Mrs. Krishna Kumari and Mr. Kumari Anandan.

Mr. Kumari Anandan and Mrs. Krishna Kumari were staying with the Governor here at Raj Bhavan. According to information, her mortal remains would be brought to Raj Bhavan around 11 am and later shifted to Chennai for last rites.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from different quarters. Chief Minister K .Chandrasekhar Rao in a message condoled the death of Ms. Tamilisai’s mother. Telangana Pradesh Congress President A.Revanth Reddy, former Minister Etela Rajender and others also condoled the death.