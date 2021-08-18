Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s mother passes away

Krishna Kumari, wife of Congress leader Kumari Anandan and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.   | Photo Credit: Twitter@DrTamilisaiGuv

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother Krishna Kumari passed away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 18 morning after brief illness. She was 76.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Krishna Kumari was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda on Sunday for age-related ailment. The end came at 3.30 am this morning, official sources said.

Mrs. Krishna Kumari was the wife of Kumari Anandan, former MP of Nagercoil. Dr. Tamilisai is the eldest daughter of Mrs. Krishna Kumari and Mr. Kumari Anandan.

Mr. Kumari Anandan and Mrs. Krishna Kumari were staying with the Governor here at Raj Bhavan. According to information, her mortal remains would be brought to Raj Bhavan around 11 am and later shifted to Chennai for last rites.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from different quarters. Chief Minister K .Chandrasekhar Rao in a message condoled the death of Ms. Tamilisai’s mother. Telangana Pradesh Congress President A.Revanth Reddy, former Minister Etela Rajender and others also condoled the death.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 9:06:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-governor-tamilisai-soundarajans-mother-passes-away/article35969158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY