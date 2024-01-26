GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Governor takes dig at previous BRS regime, says people put an end to dictatorial govt

The Governor in her speech dwelt on the initiates that the Congress Government has embarked on

January 26, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has said that the Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections.

Speaking at the 75th Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the National Flag and reviewing the march past here on January 26, Dr. Tamilisai said: “The people’s government has been formed in Telangana State. The people’s mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana.”

The Governor in her speech dwelt on the initiates that the Congress Government has embarked on and minced no words in hitting out at the previous BRS Government. She noted that the Government is in the process of reconstructing the ruined constitutional bodies, systems, and values in the last ten years.

“I am delighted to say that the people’s government is reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices. The fruits of democracy, welfare, and development will reach out to people only when the government runs the administration in tune with the spirit of the Constitution. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy,” she observed.

Dr. Tamilisai noted that the newly elected people’s government started functioning with full consciousness. “The government is striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people. The people’s government initiated an action plan to fulfil the assurances given to people from the first minute of assuming charge. Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented.,” she pointed out.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment on the six guarantees, she said the government’s main objective is to implement four other guarantees in 100 days and see the smiles on the faces of people. “My government is heading forward by introducing reforms and rectifying the derailed administrative systems. You are all also aware of the precarious financial condition of the state due to the mismanagement of the previous government,” she remarked.

She said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana state compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector. The top priority of the people’s government is to realise the people’s aspirations and their welfare. The government’s responsibility is to deliver welfare benefits to every eligible beneficiary. The government is preparing an action plan to address the people’s grievances by compiling the department wise data.

Taking a pot shot at the previous Government for completely neglecting employment and livelihoods for youth for the last 10 years, she said the erstwhile state government was indifferent towards the youth, who played a key role during the Telangana movement.

The people’s government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is paying special attention to providing jobs to the youth. The process of reforming the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is in progress. Job recruitment will be taken up by the government soon after the completion of the process.

The Governor dwelt at length on the latest initiatives of the Congress Government and congratulated the Chief Minister for entering agreements for the highest ever ₹40,232 crore investments with global and domestic companies during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent Davos visit.

After the formation of Telangana State, the present government is performing in the true spirit of the Constitution for the first time. I am proudly saying that people’s freedom and their fundamental rights are highly regarded in the Telangana administration. With the inspiration of Dr BR Ambedkar, the people’s government is heading forward, aiming for the welfare of the poor, BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other senior bureaucrats and others attended,

