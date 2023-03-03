ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Governor takes dig at Chief Secretary for not following protocol

March 03, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Unease in relations between Telangana’s Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan to the fore yet again 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lashed out at the Chief Secretary for not visiting her at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The unease in relations between the Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s office, and Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence cum office, came to the fore yet again.

A day after the Government moved the Supreme Court against the alleged delays on the part of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in giving assent to the Bills passed by the two houses of the Legislature, the Governor took a dig at State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari for not following protocol.

“Assuming office as CS you didn’t find time to visit Raj Bhavan. No protocol. No courtesy even for a courtesy call,” the Governor tweeted.

The Governor, obviously miffed with the State Government’s move, said Raj Bhavan was nearer than Delhi and friendly official visits and interactions would have been more helpful “which you don’t even intend”.

