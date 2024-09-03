ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Governor releases ₹30 lakh for flood relief

Published - September 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has released ₹30 lakh from his discretionary grants to  the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana State Branch, to take up immediate relief activities through its district branches and to assist those affected by the recent heavy rains in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor presented the cheque to Ajay Mishra, Chairman of the IRCS, Telangana State Branch during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Expressing concern for the flood-affected communities, the Governor urged the public to remain vigilant. He also called on the IRCS district branches, Scouts and Guides, NSS Volunteers, philanthropists, and NGOs to work in coordination with government authorities to carry out rescue and relief operations, including the distribution of food, medicines, and other essentials to those in need.

He further directed government agencies to rise to the occasion and extend their utmost support to the affected population.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US