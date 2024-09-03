GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Governor releases ₹30 lakh for flood relief

Published - September 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has released ₹30 lakh from his discretionary grants to  the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana State Branch, to take up immediate relief activities through its district branches and to assist those affected by the recent heavy rains in the State.

The Governor presented the cheque to Ajay Mishra, Chairman of the IRCS, Telangana State Branch during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Expressing concern for the flood-affected communities, the Governor urged the public to remain vigilant. He also called on the IRCS district branches, Scouts and Guides, NSS Volunteers, philanthropists, and NGOs to work in coordination with government authorities to carry out rescue and relief operations, including the distribution of food, medicines, and other essentials to those in need.

He further directed government agencies to rise to the occasion and extend their utmost support to the affected population.

