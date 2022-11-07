Telangana Governor meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan. | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday reportedly to discuss the fate of seven Bills passed by Telangana Assembly in September but pending approval by her due to certain objections raised by her.

After the 15 minute meeting, she said it was a routine meeting in the backdrop of completion of three years in office by her.

Simultaneously, she has summoned Minister for Education P. Sabita Indra Reddy to clarify whether the Bill on common recruitment board for the teaching faculty of universities was tenable. The summons was issued in a letter to the government seeking clarification on the constitution of the board. A separate letter was also addressed to the University Grants Commission on the rule position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Soundararajan sought to know from the UGC whether the recruitment by the board was acceptable. She expressed anguish that the government did not pay heed to her repeated instructions for the last three years to fill up the vacancies of teachers in universities. Why did the government not take steps to fill the vacancies though they existed for the past eight years? she asked.

The recruitment will be further delayed if legal issues cropped up in the new system to come into vogue through the board. Also, the academic activity in universities will be disrupted.

The Assembly had passed eight Bills after a brief discussion on a single day in the last session. Except the Bill on Goods and Services Taxes Act to include more items under tax purview following a decision by the GST Council, the Governor kept pending all the other Bills from approval.

While six Bills related to amendments to existing Acts, two of them were new legislations on setting up the common recruitment board for universities and upgrading forest college and research institute as forest university at Mulug in Siddipet district. The Bill on recruitment board was drafted keeping in view the recruitment drive taken up by government for employees and large number of vacancies of teachers in universities. Pressure was mounted by students unions and government for approval to the board.

The joint action committee of students of 15 Telangana universities gave a call for ‘chalo Raj Bhavan’ if the Bill was not approved in two days. In this context, the Governor wrote letters to the government and the UGC.

The amendments were made to The Telangana Goods and Services Taxes Act, The Telangana Public Employment Act, The Telangana Motor Vehicle Taxes Act, The Azamabad Industrial Area (Regularisation of Lease) Act, The Telangana Municipal Regulations Act and The Telangana Private Universities Act.