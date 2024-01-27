GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Governor inaugurates three-day nephrology conference

January 27, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday inaugurated a three-day conference on critical care nephrology at Yashoda Hospital Hitech City. The event drew over 600 delegates, including 30 national and international faculty members, 100 nephrologists and 250 critical care physicians.

The objective of the conference was to advance the field of critical care nephrology by offering a platform for global experts to exchange the latest insights and advancements in Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) through plenary lectures, symposia, panel discussions, case presentations and workshops.

MD of Yashoda Hospitals G. Surender Rao attended the inauguration along with director Pavan Gorukanti and clinical director and head of nephrology department Rajasekhara Chakravarthi.

