Telangana Governor extends Id-ul-Azha greetings

Published - June 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan conveyed his wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid), which is scheduled to be celebrated on Monday, and said that the festival signifies values of sharing and reverence.

Wishing the community happiness, peace and good health, Governor Radhakrishnan, in a press note, stated: “I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice. By celebrating ‘Bakrid’ festival in true spirit, I am sure that the peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and unity prevail in the society! I wish you all a very happy Bakrid!”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also wished Muslims on the occasion of Id-ul-Azha. Mr. Revanth said the festival signifies the spirit of sacrifice, and devotion to God as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim. It is an example of the unwavering spirit of devotion of the prophets. Mr. Revanth also said that Id-ul-Azha also shows the importance of charity and sharing.

