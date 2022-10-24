Telangana Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings  

Describe festival of lights as victory of good over evil in separate messages 

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD:
October 24, 2022 09:03 IST

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 23/10/2022: Women light earthen lamps on the occasion of Dhanteras and the upcoming Diwali festival in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed their Diwali greetings to people of the State.

In a statement, the Governor said the festival of lights signifies victory of righteousness over evil and occasions like inspire people to conquer evils of modern day building society in which peace, amity and communal harmony would prevail. She exhorted people to buy local products to celebrate the festival so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

In his message, the Chief Minister said Deepavali is reflective of the victory of good over the evil. Removing the darkness of ignorance and leading one towards the light of knowledge had been the motivation behind the celebration of festival of lights. He hoped that the festival would bring happiness and peace to people and their families and wanted people to celebrate the festival in an environmentally-friendly manner without giving scope for any accidents while lighting crackers.

