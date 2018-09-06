Telangana Governor accepts Cabinet resolution to dissolve State Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, handing over the resolution passed by the Telangana Cabinet to dissolve the Assembly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday led by the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao recommended the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

Immediately thereafter, Mr. Rao accompanied by some of his Cabinet colleagues proceeded to the Raj Bhavan, two km away to meet the Governor E.S.L.Narasimhan and submit a copy of the resolution for further proceedings.

The Governor while accepting the recommendation of the Telangana Cabinet dissolving the Assembly, asked the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers to continue as a caretaker government. Mr. Rao has agreed to the request.

The meeting which lasted 22 minutes witnessed the Chief Minister and his colleagues endorsing the the resolution.

Mr. Rao, after meeting the Governor, will go to Gun Park in front of the State Assembly and offer floral tributes to the Telangana Martyrs. He will then proceed to Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters and address a press conference to explain the reasons which culminated in the dissolution of the Assembly and seeking early polls.

The Cabinet which met at Pragati Bhavan at 1 p.m. reportedly passed a single line resolution recommending the dissolution of the House. This brings the curtain down on the TRS Government which lasted for four years, three months and four days since the swearing in of Mr. Rao on June 2, 2014.

In the 119-member Assembly, the TRS won 63 seats on its own, while close to two dozen MLAs from other parties subsequently switched loyalties to the ruling party.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to his farm house in Erravelli in Siddipet district where he is expected to review the arrangements for the first election meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district slated on Friday. The meeting, named Praja Asirvada Sabha, will mark the launch of full-fledged election campaign of the TRS ahead of the next election.

The party, according to sources, is hopeful that the Election Commission will club the elections to State Assembly with the four States that are going to polls in October/November.

In the Congress party, the MLA from Kodangal A. Revanth Reddy met Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and submitted his resignation letter. Mr. Revanth, who switched loyalties from the Telugu Desam Party to the Congress six months ago, had sent his earlier resignation to the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Since political activity has gained momentum, he preferred to submitting his resignation letter to the Speaker on Thursday.

In a related development, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and the AICC in-charge R.C. Khuntia left for New Delhi to attend a preparatory meeting of the party on elections. Mr. Reddy and Mr. Khuntia will address a press conference at AICC headquarters in the evening.

(With inputs from R. Ravikanth Reddy)