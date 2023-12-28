Telangana government launches Praja Palana programme

December 28, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched the Government’s Praja Palana programme in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday. It envisages receipt of applications from people on their needs so that the government will have a comprehensive database of their needs at the grassroot level.

The application form could be used for identification of beneficiaries of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to assembly elections.

The programme which begins from today will be held till January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State. Teams of officials will visit two villages per day to receive application forms, in prescribed format, from the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Mr. Bhatti received the application forms pertaining to grievances from people and explained to them the significance of the programme claiming that it is aimed at taking the government to the door steps of people. His cabinet colleagues too launched the programme in other places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT