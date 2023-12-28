GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana government launches Praja Palana programme

December 28, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched Praja Palana programme in Ibrahimpatnam on December 28, 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched Praja Palana programme in Ibrahimpatnam on December 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched the Government’s Praja Palana programme in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday. It envisages receipt of applications from people on their needs so that the government will have a comprehensive database of their needs at the grassroot level.

The application form could be used for identification of beneficiaries of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to assembly elections.

ALSO READ
Ministers appointed as in-charge for districts reviving practice that was ‘dysfunctional’ in BRS rule

The programme which begins from today will be held till January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State. Teams of officials will visit two villages per day to receive application forms, in prescribed format, from the people.

On the occasion, Mr. Bhatti received the application forms pertaining to grievances from people and explained to them the significance of the programme claiming that it is aimed at taking the government to the door steps of people. His cabinet colleagues too launched the programme in other places. 

Screenshot of Praja Palana application form

Screenshot of Praja Palana application form | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.