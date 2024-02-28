Telangana government waives 90% interest on one-time settlement of property tax arrears

February 28, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has issued orders for the One Time Settlement scheme for clearance of property tax arrears in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other urban local bodies across the State.

Accordingly, the government has offered a waiver of 90% on the interest charged on accumulated arrears of the property tax, provided the tax payer clears the principal amount along with the remaining 10% interest till the financial year 2022-23 at one go. The offer is applicable to private as well as government properties existing in the limits of GHMC and other ULBs.

The scheme is also applicable to all the tax payers who have already paid the entire property tax dues including interest and penalties up to March 2023, before the scheme was announced. The waived amount in such cases will be adjusted against future tax payments, the orders clarified.

