Telangana Government urged to issue G.O. to conduct caste census 

March 15, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Intellectuals, public representatives and members of SC, ST, and BC community associations have called upon Telangana government to issue a Government Order to conduct caste survey.

A roundtable meeting was jointly organised by Jatheeya BC Dal and Telangana BC Jana Jagriti at Kachiguda here on Thursday. During the meeting, it was unanimously resolved in favour of releasing the G.O. before the commencement of the election code for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chairman of the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, assured participants that the Government is committed to conduct the caste survey. He said the Government is in the process of issuing necessary orders in accordance with the decision of the State Cabinet and the resolution adopted by the Assembly.

President of the Telangana Jana Samithi party, M. Kodandaram, also expressed confidence in the Government’s commitment. Retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali promised to pursue the matter with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Murali Manohar warned that any delay in conducting the caste survey could negatively impact BC reservations in local body elections.

President of Jatheeya BC Dal Dundra Kumaraswamy highlighted that the government garnered support from marginalised communities with its resolution in the Assembly in favour of the caste survey. Social scientists Sudarshan Rao, Satyanarayana, Prabhanjan Kumar, M. Bhagaiah and others also spoke at the meeting.