Telangana government urged to establish advisory committee for welfare of Gulf workers 

The Telangana government is poised to roll out new initiatives towards the welfare of Gulf migrant workers and a proposal to establish an advisory committee comprising MLAs, MLCs and leaders from Gulf-affected regions has been made at a meeting chaired by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday.

The meeting further noted Kerala’s successful Gulf worker welfare model as an example for Telangana. The proposed committee will study and recommend welfare measures for Gulf workers, including introducing a Gulf insurance scheme, similar to the Rythu Bima, and safeguards against exploitation by manpower export companies. The meeting proposed that the government provide ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of workers who have died in Gulf countries, starting from December 7, 2023.

Additionally, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) NRI Cell urged the government to offer ₹ 1 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of workers who died before December 7, 2023. It was also proposed that special counters for Gulf workers be established at the ‘Prajavani’ (public grievance redressal meetings) held at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, starting on September 20.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Prabhakar emphasized that these measures would significantly improve the welfare of Gulf workers and their families. He also assured that 100% admissions would be guaranteed for the children of Gulf workers in government-run Gurukul (residential) schools and colleges, ensuring better access to education.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas mentioned that his constituency had already extended ex-gratia payments to the families of two Gulf worker victims through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), setting a precedent for future support.

The meeting also highlighted concerns about workers in other countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, who face similar challenges. Participants stressed the importance of including workers from these regions in welfare programmes. The delay in repatriating the bodies of deceased workers was also a point of concern, with suggestions to expedite the process and ensure that bodies are returned within 48 hours.

