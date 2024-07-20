ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government transfers six IAS officers 

Published - July 20, 2024 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

In yet another reshuffle, the State government has issued an order for the transfer and posting of six IAS officers on Saturday. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the order.

Vikas Raj, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Housing & General Administration (Coordination with Government of India and Smart Governance) Department. Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, who is also waiting a posting, has been designated as Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD). 

A. Sharath, currently Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, is now placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Commissioner, Tribal Welfare. Korra Lakshmi, Director of Sports, is now placed in FAC for the post of Managing Director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

S. Harish, currently Joint Secretary to Government, R&B Department, is placed in FAC of the post of Special Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management) Department. Radhika Gupta, formerly Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Hanumakonda, has been given the same position in Medchal Malkajgiri district. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US