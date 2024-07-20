Telangana government transfers six IAS officers 

In yet another reshuffle, the State government has issued an order for the transfer and posting of six IAS officers on Saturday. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the order.

Vikas Raj, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Housing & General Administration (Coordination with Government of India and Smart Governance) Department. Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, who is also waiting a posting, has been designated as Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD).

A. Sharath, currently Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, is now placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Commissioner, Tribal Welfare. Korra Lakshmi, Director of Sports, is now placed in FAC for the post of Managing Director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation.

S. Harish, currently Joint Secretary to Government, R&B Department, is placed in FAC of the post of Special Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management) Department. Radhika Gupta, formerly Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Hanumakonda, has been given the same position in Medchal Malkajgiri district.