Telangana Government to take up comprehensive door-to-door household survey

Updated - October 12, 2024 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Separate G.O. constitutes Indiramma committees for effective implementation of Indiramma Indlu housing programme

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government will undertake a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire State.

According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday (October 11, 2024,) the survey is in tune with the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on February 4, 2024. “The survey shall be completed within in 60 days,” the order said. The Planning Department has been designated as the nodal Department to conduct the survey.

The G.O. said: “Government, after careful consideration, hereby orders to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) of entire Telangana so as to plan and implement various socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of Backwards Classes, SC and ST citizens of the State and other weaker sections of the State.”

