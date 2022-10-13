Telangana government to sympathetically consider VRAs demands, says CS

The State government has decided to sympathetically consider the demands raised by the Village Revenue Assistants. The VRAs had been agitating for quite some time now expressing concern over their job security and other aspects after the government ushered in broad-based reforms in the revenue administration. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with representatives of VRAs association late on Wednesday evening and gave a patient hearing to the problems raised by them.

The meeting comes in the light of reports that members of the association planned to file their nominations en masse in the Munugode bypoll which had become a matter of prestige for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

He assured them that all the issues would be considered after the model code of conduct which is in force because of the Munugode bypoll was lifted. The Chief Secretary said their grievances would be addressed in an appropriate manner.

The association represented its demands pertaining to pay scale, promotion opportunities and service conditions. Mr. Somesh Kumar wanted the VRAs to join duties as the government had assured to positively consider the issues raised by them and address them.

TRESA president Ravinder Reddy, CITU state General Secretary Paladagu Bhaskar and others participated in the discussions.