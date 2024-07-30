Telangana government to prioritise completion of projects with maximum irrigation potential and minimum cost

The State government has resolved to prioritise projects where creation of maximum ayacut is possible with minimum expenditure and the projects can be completed at an early date.

The government has accordingly listed out over 15 pending projects that can be completed with less expenditure for creation of additional ayacut. These projects include Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, Koilsagar Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kodangal-Narayanpet Lift Irrigation Scheme, Chinna Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Alimineti Madhava Reddy SLBC, Sripada Yellampalli project, Indiramma Flood Flow Canal and Kumaram Bheem J. Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme among others.

As more than 50% progress had been achieved in the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, funds would be mobilised through Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and PM Kisan Sinchayi Yojana for its expeditious completion, the government said in the outcome budget of the Irrigation department tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The outcome budget expressed concern that the previous government had spent huge funds on irrigation projects, but the socio-economic benefit derived from the expenditure incurred was not commensurate.

“The main reason for this is the implementation of many irrigation projects without proper planning resulting in delays and pending projects and failure in deriving early benefits,” the outcome budget said. The previous government had spent ₹1.33 lakh crore — Kaleshwaram (₹93,872 crore), Palamuru Rangarededy (₹31,424 crore) and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme (₹7,864 crore) — without creating any ayacut.

This was detrimental to many of the other ongoing projects starving for funds. If funds were made available for these projects, they could have been completed and early irrigation benefits could have been accrued to the farmers fraternity. “In view of the above, the government has decided to complete those projects where creation of maximum irrigation potential is possible with less expenditure, on a priority basis,” the outcome budget said adding all the remaining projects would be completed subsequently in a phased manner with realistic approach based on the farmers’ requirements.

The government reiterated that it was committed to the interests of Telangana and steps would be taken to get due share of water “legally” in Krishna river. It was committed to complete the neglected Krishna projects and provide water to ayacut in the basin besides providing facilities to projects in Godavari basin.

