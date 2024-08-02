GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government to give Group-I posts of DSP cadre to Nikhat Zareen and Mohd. Siraj

Assembly enacts Bill amending the provisions of public employment act in this regard  

Updated - August 02, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Boxer Nikhat Zareen.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Government has resolved to sanction Group-I posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police cadre to Boxer Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Mohammed Siraj in appreciation of their outstanding performance in their respective sports fields.

The State Government has amended the Telangana (Regulation of appointments to public services and rationalisation of staff pattern and pay structure) Act, 1994 to facilitate the appointments. A bill to this effect was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Nikhat Zareen won the World Championship Gold medal at Instanbul in 2022 and New Delhi-2023 International Boxing Asscoaition Women’s World Boxing championships. She had won eleven international and seven national medals in addition to winning best boxer award three times. This was in addition to winning two gold medals at 70&73 Strandja International Boxing Tournament at Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mr. Siraj represented the country in prestigious tournaments including World Test Championship, One Day International world cup finals. Recently, the country had won the T-20 world cup after 13 years and Mr. Siraj was the only cricketer from Telangana who was part of the T-20 winning squad, the Bill said.

The State Cabinet had accordingly decided to provide employment to the two sportspersons in posts under Group-I services in appreciation of their performance. However, the 1994 Act prohibited recruitment in any public service to any post except from the panel of candidates selected and recommended by the State Public Service Commission/College Service Commission, the selection committee constituted for the purpose in accordance with relevant rules and through employment exchange or through a public notification.

Though exceptions had been provided in the Act, they did not include direct appointment of meritorious sportspersons bypassing the normal selection process. In view of this, it was decided to amend the Act suitably for providing employment to Ms. Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj.

