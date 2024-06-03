Telangana government to focus on raising resources for flagship schemes as election season ends

The State government is expected to focus on mobilising resources for its flagship schemes as the election season is likely to come to an end on Tuesday after the declaration of results of Lok Sabha election.

The government registered optimistic revenue receipts of ₹11,818 crore during April, the first month of the current fiscal, but with a heavy reliance on “borrowings and other liabilities” which accounted to ₹2,246 crore, close to one-fifth of the revenue receipts.

The government’s woes on the financial front could be seen from the fact that it had to depend on the financial accommodation instruments like special drawing facility, ways and means advances and overdraft facilities for most of the days in March, the last month of the previous fiscal. The State availed of ₹909.9 crore through special drawing facility for 30 of the 31 days in March and ₹1,308 crore through ways and means advances for 29 days the same month. It had to depend on overdraft facility for drawing another ₹723 crore for meeting immediate needs.

Given the huge commitments on the welfare front, it had opted for raising market borrowings of ₹8,000 crore during the auction of securities conducted by the Reserve Bank of India in the first two months leaving space for raising another ₹8,000 crore in June. The Government is said to be exploring options for mobilising resources for fulfilling its promise of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh which will entail huge outgo from the exchequer.

The government presented vote-on-account budget of ₹2.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25 with Deputy Chief Minister (Finance) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserting that it had a clear vision on how to pool up resources for plans and schemes as also the clarity that it needs to tap maximum funds from the Central government under various schemes. The Minister’s claim comes at a time when the actual expenditure of the State far exceeded the budget estimates at least under three heads.

The interest payment was pegged at ₹22,407 crore for 2023-24 but the State ended up paying interest of ₹23,337 crore, a clear ₹1,100 crore rise while the salaries/wages component too had seen a rise from ₹38,627 crore of budget estimates to ₹38,911 crore actuals for the year. Expenditure on account of pension payment was highest at ₹16,841 crore, according to the provisional figures submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. This is over ₹3,800 crore higher than the ₹13,024 crore projected in the budget estimates.