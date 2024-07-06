ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government to conduct TET twice a year

Published - July 06, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

The new initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and more opportunities for candidates aspiring to acquire the TET Certificate

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government has decided to conduct the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) twice every year, in June and December. Previously, the TET was conducted once a year.

The government issued an order regarding the change and the new initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and more opportunities for candidates aspiring to acquire the TET Certificate, which is mandatory for selection into teacher posts.

The decision is in tune with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recommendations and there will be no restriction on the number of attempts to take the test. Candidates who have already qualified in the TET can reappear to improve their scores.

