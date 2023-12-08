ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government sets up 15 desks to receive and register grievances during Praja Darbars

December 08, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM Revanth Reddy hears people’s grievances on the first day 

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka receives petitions from the public at the 1st day of the Praja Darbar at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The State Government has set up 15 desks to register grievances submitted by the people during the Praja Darbars held by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Pragathi Bhavan becomes Praja Bhavan, rekindling hopes of common man to submit grievances at highest level

A special mechanism has been set up for registering petitions online and for issuing unique grievance ID number to each petition. A printed acknowledgement will be given to the applicants along with an SMS to their mobiles.

The newly inducted Chief Minister organised the Praja Darbar to address the grievances of the people a day after assuming charge and interacted with the people at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday morning. The first day of the Praja Darbar received enthusiastic response from the people from not only the GHMC limits, but also from different districts.

Priority was accorded to differently abled in listening to their grievances and the Chief Minister received applications from them. He evinced keenness in knowing the problems faced by the people who thronged the Jyotirao Phule Bhavan in large numbers with pleas seeking Government’s help in resolving their problems. Mr. Revanth Reddy assured that steps would be taken immediately to address the grievances raised by the applicants.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) were also present at the Praja Darbar along with senior officials including CMO special chief secretary V. Seshadri, DGP Ravi Gupta, HMWWS&SB managing director Dana Kishore and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose.

After Mr. Revanth Reddy left the venue to attend an emergency meeting in the Secretariat, Ms. Sitakka received the applications from the waiting people.

In addition to putting in place an online mechanism, steps had been taken to arrange 320 seats for the people to sit inside the premises. Arrangements had been put in place to ensure the applicants were not inconvenienced in the queue lines.

