Telangana Government set to present full Budget in third week of July

Published - June 29, 2024 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Orders on pre-rogation of the previous legislature session issued. 

M. Rajeev

Telangana Government is said to be planning to hold the Budget session in July third week to present a full Budget. 

The State Government is gearing up to hold a session of the Legislature to pass the full Budget for the current financial year.

The Secretariat had issued Order proroguing the previous session of the Telangana legislature comprising the Assembly and the Council. Prorogation of the Assembly and Council is essential for convening the next session of the Legislature, a provision which was used by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for its convenience.

The BRS government did not prorogue the legislature for several sittings before it lost power in December last. The State Government is said to be planning to hold the Budget session in July third week to present a full Budget.

The government will have to get approval for the full Budget by July 31 so that there is no constitutional- or legal problems related to release of funds for various departments.

