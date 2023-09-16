Telangana government sanctions ₹1,447 crore for eight new medical colleges

September 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹1,447 crore for the construction of eight new government medical colleges across the state.

The colleges will come up at Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narsampet, Medak, Yadadri, Maheshwaram and Qutubullapur. The fund has been allocated towards the construction of the medical college along with hostel buildings and other facilities, according to a government order.

The announcement was made a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Health T. Harish Rao inaugurated nine new medical colleges across the State, taking the total number of functioning colleges to 26.