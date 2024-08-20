GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government reshuffles six IAS officers

Published - August 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The State government on Tuesday transferred six IAS officers. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect.

While Amrapali Kata, IAS (2010), currently serving as Joint Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), M. Dana Kishore, IAS (1996), Principal Secretary to the Government in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) department, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Managing Director of the Musi River Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL), thereby relieving Amrapali Kata from her previous additional charge of the same position.

Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS (2009), the Metropolitan Commissioner of HMDA, will now take on the additional role of Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, relieving Amrapali Kata from her duties in this capacity as well.

Additionally, Kota Sreevatsa, IAS (2017), who has been serving as the Additional Commissioner of GHMC, has been transferred to the position of Joint Commissioner of HMDA, replacing Amrapali Kata. Chahat Bajpai, IAS (2019), who was awaiting a posting, has been assigned as the Municipal Commissioner of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, Mayank Mittal, IAS (2020), previously the Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Narayanpet, has been transferred and appointed as the Executive Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

