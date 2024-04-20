Telangana government releases ₹50 crore to pay weaver dues

April 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana government has released ₹50 crore to pay the dues of weavers in the State after Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar brought the issue to Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy’s notice.

Officials said that the previous BRS government owed ₹350 crore to the weavers for the Bathukamma saree work. The weavers staged agitations in Sircilla and urged the government to rescue them. Mr. Prabhakar and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas held discussions with the weavers and assured them to address the grievances.

In the last three months, the state government had paid ₹47 crore in advance for stitching Sarva Siksha Abhiyan uniforms and released ₹14 crore for purchasing yarn and sizing. The CM’s fresh decision to pay ₹50 crore dues to the weavers will give a big relief to the weaving industry, officials said.