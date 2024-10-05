Telangana government ready to spend ₹10,000 crore for rehabilitation of the Musi project families: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the government was ready to spend ₹10,000 crore to help the displaced poor along the Musi river and asked the people not to get carried away by the Opposition parties whose only interest was politicking.

“Government has a clear policy to develop Hyderabad as a world-class city and at the same time those living on the Full Tank Level and the Buffer Zone need a better lifestyle to which the government is committed,” he said while speaking at the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of former Union Minister G. Venkataswamy in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 5).

“If required, the government is ready to construct houses at Malakpet Race Course and Amberpet Police Academy in Hyderabad for the poor. Let all come forward to work for the well-being of the poorer sections,” he said appealing to Opposition leaders Eatala Rajender, K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao to give suggestions rather than mislead people.

He said Mr. Eatala Rajender praised Narendra Modi for developing the Sabarmati riverfront but he is opposing the Musi development project. Similarly, Opposition leaders like KTR and Harish Rao were leading a lavish lifestyle with farmhouses but want the poor to languish in the slums, he alleged.

The Chief Minister suggested BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS working president KTR donate some land in their huge farmhouses if they were committed to the welfare of the poor. “I am not expecting them to donate their land but they can at least give some positive suggestions than throwing mud on the government,” he said.

Farm loan waiver a big scheme

The Chief Minister said the Telangana government created a history of sorts by waiving ₹18,000 crore worth loans of farmers at one go and it never happened in any Indian State. He recalled that the BRS party could waive off only ₹11,000 crore loans in five years while the Congress government waived off ₹18,000 crore in just one month.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS was dreaming of coming back to power spreading lies on social media but their dreams will not be fulfilled. However, it is certain that the BRS leaders would soon land in Cherlapally jail for their misdeeds, he claimed.

Kaka recalled

Recalling the services of late Venkataswamy (fondly called kaka), he said Venkataswamy was one of the few leaders from Telangana who rose to the national-level. He said Venkataswamy convinced Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the formation of Telangana State without any hindrance. He also recalled how the late leader’s house was given to run the Congress party office.

He also lashed out at the BRS leaders who, he said, neglected to celebrate Kaka’s birth anniversary officially.

