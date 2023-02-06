HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana government proposes to raise OMBs of ₹40,615 crore during 2023-24

Total liabilities at the end of current fiscal pegged at ₹3.22 lakh crore 

February 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The State government’s total liabilities at the end of the current financial year are expected to be ₹3.22 lakh crore even as the government proposed to raise open market borrowings of ₹40,615 crore next fiscal.

According to the FRBM policy statement released along with the budget documents, loans raised through market borrowings constituted ₹2.79 lakh crore and the loans from the Central government are pegged at ₹10,982 crore of the total outstanding liabilities. This was against ₹2.42 lakh crore at the end of the previous fiscal. Outstanding amount on account of special securities issued to the NSSF stood at ₹5,550 crore and borrowings from financial institutions/banks amounted to ₹13,637 crore.

Liabilities to provident funds, insurance funds and others stood at ₹13,733 crore taking the total to ₹3.22 lakh crore at the end of the current fiscal, according to revised estimates. Likewise, the amount outstanding on account of risk-weighted guarantees stands at ₹1.29 lakh crore at the end of the current fiscal as against ₹1.35 lakh crore of the previous fiscal. The State government has ensured that there were no high risk guarantees and steps had been taken to see that all the outstanding risk weighted guarantees had medium to low risk.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.