Telangana government promotes five IPS officers to DGP rank

Published - August 08, 2024 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana government has promoted five IPS officers of the 1994 batch to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday (August 08, 2024).

The officers, including Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, B. Shivdhar Reddy, Abhilasha Bisht, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel, have been empanelled for promotion to the Above Super Time Scale of IPS and will now hold the rank of DGP, Level 16 in the Pay Matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, an official statement issued by the government said. 

Kothakota Srinivas Reddy will continue as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, B. Shivdhar Reddy as Director General of Police, Intelligence, Abhilasha Bisht as Director, RBVRR, Telangana State Police Academy, Soumya Mishra as Director General, Prisons & Correctional Services, and Shikha Goel as Director General of Police, CID.

Additionally, Shikha Goel will retain full additional charge (FAC) for the posts of Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Director, Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

