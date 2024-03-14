Telangana government plans to enforce ECBC effectively in association with LiFE Mission, BEE

March 14, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana Government is planning to make the building/construction sector more energy-efficient by effectively implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), particularly in the urban local bodies, to foster environmental consciousness, promising immense benefits to the general public and government.

Speaking after releasing a poster on Mission LiFE here on Thursday, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), M. Dana Kishore stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed the department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to formulate a pro-people policy and comprehensive action plan with an aim to transform Hyderabad into one of the most energy-efficient cosmopolitan cities by adopting cutting-edge global technologies.

The environment-friendly development approach of the State Government would include the planned rejuvenation of the Musi river ecosystem to foster economic growth and enhance the city’s socio-economic landscape. He stated that the ECBC compliance would reduce energy consumption, lessen reliance on fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in lower operational costs and increased property value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Advisor (South) for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and LiFE Mission, A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said Telangana was a frontrunner in energy efficiency and it had emerged as one of the leaders in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), a national benchmark established by BEE.

He stated that the State Designated Agency (SDA), Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS-REDCO), had joined hands with the MA&UD Department to ensure that all new government buildings adhere to the self-sustainability and energy-efficient practices.

The initiative was projected to yield significant savings with an estimated reduction of 1.4 million units of electricity and 1,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. Recognising the crucial role of electric mobility, the MA&UD Department was actively planning large-scale promotion of electric vehicles, he noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT