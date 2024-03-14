ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government plans to enforce ECBC effectively in association with LiFE Mission, BEE

March 14, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), M. Dana Kishore releasing a poster of LiFE Mission in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Telangana Government is planning to make the building/construction sector more energy-efficient by effectively implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), particularly in the urban local bodies, to foster environmental consciousness, promising immense benefits to the general public and government.

Speaking after releasing a poster on Mission LiFE here on Thursday, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), M. Dana Kishore stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed the department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to formulate a pro-people policy and comprehensive action plan with an aim to transform Hyderabad into one of the most energy-efficient cosmopolitan cities by adopting cutting-edge global technologies.

The environment-friendly development approach of the State Government would include the planned rejuvenation of the Musi river ecosystem to foster economic growth and enhance the city’s socio-economic landscape. He stated that the ECBC compliance would reduce energy consumption, lessen reliance on fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in lower operational costs and increased property value.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Advisor (South) for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and LiFE Mission, A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said Telangana was a frontrunner in energy efficiency and it had emerged as one of the leaders in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), a national benchmark established by BEE.

He stated that the State Designated Agency (SDA), Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS-REDCO), had joined hands with the MA&UD Department to ensure that all new government buildings adhere to the self-sustainability and energy-efficient practices.

The initiative was projected to yield significant savings with an estimated reduction of 1.4 million units of electricity and 1,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. Recognising the crucial role of electric mobility, the MA&UD Department was actively planning large-scale promotion of electric vehicles, he noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US