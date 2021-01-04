Telangana government plans She Cabs in all districts

Keys handed over to 18 drivers in pilot launched in Sangareddy district

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the women cab drivers to prove themselves so that similar opportunities could be provided to more women across the State.

Addressing a gathering after handing over keys to 18 women drivers of She Cabs at the Collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the SC Corporation has provided vehicles to the women by spending about ₹ 1.32 crore as a pilot project in Telangana and the success of the programme will make it possible to extend the scheme to other districts.

“You have been given training to run the cabs. We will try to link you with some companies who hire vehicles on a monthly basis and there will be assured income to She Cab drivers,” he said, adding that the SC Corporation officials and Traffic police would help them out in sustaining for the first three months. He has directed them to monitor and submit report on the progress of the women in running cabs.

Mr. Harish Rao said that the government has been extending subsidy to the extent of 90 % for SC beneficiaries and in some schemes it was totally free. About 1.6 lakh SCs benefited with a spending of ₹ 2,300 crore by the government. The Minister even traveled in a She Cab driven by a beneficiary before leaving to Kankol.

Zilla Parishat Chairperson P. Manjusree, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and others participated in the programme.

Later in the day, the Minister visited Kankol and inaugurated a Rytu Vedika, inaugurated social welfare residential school at Raikod, Rytu Vedika at Vatpally, Rytu Bazar at Jogipet and laid foundations stone for double bedroom houses at Saraffpally.