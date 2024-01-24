ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government-appointed panel on Dharani portal to hold meeting with 5 district collectors

January 24, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Report on issues with the land transactions portal sought

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government-appointed committee on Dharani, to study implementation of the land transaction portal, will hold a meeting with five district collectors at Dr. B. R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday morning.

 Collectors from Siddipet, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal are scheduled to participate. As part of the meeting, a video conference could be conducted with all collectors.

 The collectors were asked to prepare a list of the issues pertaining to management of Dharani and land registrations. Also, the committee asked them for a report on areas affected by the land transaction portal

.The five-member committee is working to give an interim report to the government before the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. They have earlier held meetings.

