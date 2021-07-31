Telangana government not keen on elections to Council right now

Asks EC to wait in view of COVID pandemic

The State government was not in favour of immediate conduct of polls to fill six vacancies in the Legislative Council caused by the retirement of as many members on June 3.

In its response to the Election Commission when it recently sought the government’s opinion on polls to the Council, the government urged the Commission to wait for a few more days in view of the prevalence of COVID pandemic.

The Commission, which generally conducts the elections to the Upper House well before the term of retiring members ended, this time deviated from practice due to the pandemic. Since the government reports showed that the case load in the State was coming down, it addressed a letter to the government seeking its view on going ahead with the elections to the Legislative Council.