Telangana government mulling ₹1 lakh financial aid scheme for minorities: Harish Rao

July 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Thursday said the government is considering to extend a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to members of minority communities. The Minister made this announcement during a meeting at Jala Vihar here.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has utmost respect for minority communities. Mahmood Ali was made Minister twice in the Telangana government. We are implementing Shadi Mubark for Muslims,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the representatives of minority communities in the meeting.

It was attended by Mr. Mahmood Ali; Lok Sabha member Ranjit Reddy; MLAs Shakeel and Danam Nagender; and MLC Farooq Hussian among others.

Saying that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been according top priority to minority communities, the Minister said the BRS government in the State is implementing several welfare schemes and is providing education to the highest number of girls belonging to minority communities. He added that equal treatment is being extended to all religions in the State.