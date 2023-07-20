HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana government mulling ₹1 lakh financial aid scheme for minorities: Harish Rao

July 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Thursday said the government is considering to extend a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to members of minority communities. The Minister made this announcement during a meeting at Jala Vihar here.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has utmost respect for minority communities. Mahmood Ali was made Minister twice in the Telangana government. We are implementing Shadi Mubark for Muslims,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the representatives of minority communities in the meeting.

It was attended by Mr. Mahmood Ali; Lok Sabha member Ranjit Reddy; MLAs Shakeel and Danam Nagender; and MLC Farooq Hussian among others.

Saying that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been according top priority to minority communities, the Minister said the BRS government in the State is implementing several welfare schemes and is providing education to the highest number of girls belonging to minority communities. He added that equal treatment is being extended to all religions in the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.