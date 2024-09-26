Telangana government launches ‘Telangana Darshini’ educational tour programme for students

The Telangana government has set in motion ‘Telangana Darshini’, a scheme aimed at providing students with immersive learning experience outside the classroom. The programme, under the Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture (T&PMU) Department, is designed to take school and college students on educational tours across the State.

The initiative seeks to harness the State’s vast collection of heritage sites, historical monuments, dynamic urban landscapes and scientific institutions, offering students a chance to engage with their surroundings in a more meaningful way.

The programme has been structured carefully to suit the educational needs of different age groups, from class 2 up to graduation. It will take place during the school week, ensuring it aligns with academic schedules.

In a press release, Principle Secretary to Government A. Vani Prasad shared that students of classes 2 to 4 will embark on short day trips to local heritage sites, parks or monuments within their village or mandal. These brief trips aim to introduce children to the local environment and its cultural and natural history.

While students of classes 5 to 8 will also participate in day trips, they will travel slightly further afield, visiting destinations within a 20-30 kilometre radius of their schools. For students of Class 9 till intermediate level, the tours will be more extensive, covering distances of 50-70 kilometres and lasting for two days.

Meanwhile, university students will benefit from tours spanning four days and covering locations outside their home district. These trips are intended to offer an in-depth experience of the diverse heritage.

To ensure the success of this ambitious programme, the Telangana government has allocated an estimated ₹12.10 crore to cover the expenses of the tours, which include travel, accommodation and meals for the participating students. The cost per student varies depending on the length of the trip, with one-day tours costing ₹300 for younger students and the more extensive four-day university-level tours costing ₹4,000 per student.

The programme targets 100,000 students this year, with funding being provided by a coalition of government departments, including the Departments of Tourism, Education, Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, and Environment, Forest Science and Technology. The initiative places particular emphasis on inclusivity, with plans to include students from residential schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Model Schools and select Yuva Tourism Clubs.

A committee of nodal officers from each of the relevant departments will be responsible for developing detailed tour plans, which will include the specific locations, routes, and logistical arrangements for each group of students. The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) will play a key role in coordinating these plans, with the Managing Director of TSTDC appointed as the convenor of the programme.

Safety and logistics will be overseen by local authorities, with district collectors and superintendents of police responsible for ensuring the transportation and security of the students. Each group will be accompanied by teachers and coordinating officers, ensuring proper supervision throughout the tours.

