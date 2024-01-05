ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt allots 100 acre land of agri and horticulture varsities for construction of new High Court Building Complex

January 05, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Orders to this effect issued by the Agriculture department

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Government has issued orders allocating 100 acre land for the construction of the new High Court Complex.

The Government has allotted the land pertaining to the State Agriculture and Horticulture Universities located in Premavathipet and Budwel villages of Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district for the purpose. The development follows the request made by the Law (Judicial) department and the High Court’s Registrar General for allotment of land for the construction of the High Court Building Complex.

ALSO READ
Shifting of High Court to displace painstakingly developed biodiversity park

Agriculture department secretary M. Raghunandan Rao said, in the orders, that the Rangareddy district collector and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration furnished the land availability report stating that 2,533 acres was allotted to the Agriculture University in the 1960s and the land was physically handed over to the Agriculture department during 1966. The views of the Agriculture and Horticulture Universities were also obtained on the allotment of land for the construction of the High Court subsequently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revenue department concurred with the proposal made by the Rangareddy district collector and informed that necessary formalities of land allotment were completed. Accordingly, the Government had permitted the registrars of the Agriculture and Horticulture Universities to allot the land pertaining to the universities to the Law (Judicial) department. The Government had directed the Law secretary, Rangareddy district collector and Registrars of the Universities to take further action into the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US