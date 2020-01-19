Telangana government is curbing dissent: Haragopal

Having political ideology and sympathy is not a crime, and by arresting an eminent scholar like Chintakindi Kaseem, the State government wants to create fear in the society to curb dissent, said Prof. Haragopal, convener of Forum Against Repression.

Condemning the arrest of Kaseem, an associate professor in Telugu Department of Osmania University, Prof. Haragopal said “fear and fascism are interrelated, and the government is using it to curb dissent. They would have served notices before arresting him,” he said while addressing a press conference hours after Mulugu police of Siddipet Commissionerate arrested Kaseem in a 2016 case. According to him, the State government is competing with the Centre in fascism with the ‘wicked’ Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against those who played a key role in the separate Telangana movement, by making ‘arbitrary arrests’ -- and to prevent them from getting bail. “Even when the Maoist party was strong in the State, they (the government) never used the UAP Act. Now, whoever questions the government is being booked under the Act,” he said, while demanding the government to release Kaseem and 16 others, who were arrested for having links with Maoist party, immediately, and scrap the UAP Act.

Prof. Haragopal said that during the agitation for separate State movement, Prof. Kaseem inspired lakhs of people with his speeches.

Earlier, Prof. Gaddam Laxman, State President of Civil Liberties Committee, alleged that Mulugu police have planted incriminating material in Kaseem’s house during the search, and arresting an eminent professor is a humiliation for the family and society, he said.

“How can they barge into a university professor’s house on the campus premises without taking permission from the Vice-Chancellor or registrar. The arrest itself is illegal. It has become a habit to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and police,” he said. At least 50 people in 10 vehicles have reached the Professor’s house and broke open the doors, Prof. Laxman added.