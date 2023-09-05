76.3% of all institutional deliveries in Telangana in August take place in government hospitals

September 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marking a milestone, 76.3% of all the institutional deliveries across the State in August took place in government hospitals.

Several districts in Telangana stood out. In Narayanpet, 89% of all such deliveries took place in government hospitals. It was 87% in Mulugu, 86% in Medak, 84% in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 83% in Vikarabad and 85% in Gadwal.

In recognition of this achievement, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao congratulated the staff of the Health department, commending their unwavering efforts and commitment to public health.

The Minister, however, stressed the importance of improving delivery rates in districts where government hospitals are yet to reach their full potential. Districts such as Mancherial (63%), Nirmal (66%), Medchal (67%) and Karimnagar (67%) were singled out for focussed efforts to enhance performance levels.

In light of the ongoing heavy rains in the State, Mr. Harish Rao urged all Health department personnel to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services. Special emphasis was placed on the health of pregnant women by utilising the KCR kit data to anticipate delivery dates and provide timely hospital care.

Additionally, the utilisation of 102 and 108 vehicle services was encouraged to ensure swift medical assistance during emergencies.

