ADVERTISEMENT

76.3% of all institutional deliveries in Telangana in August take place in government hospitals

September 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Marking a milestone, 76.3% of all the institutional deliveries across the State in August took place in government hospitals.

Several districts in Telangana stood out. In Narayanpet, 89% of all such deliveries took place in government hospitals. It was 87% in Mulugu, 86% in Medak, 84% in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 83% in Vikarabad and 85% in Gadwal.

In recognition of this achievement, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao congratulated the staff of the Health department, commending their unwavering efforts and commitment to public health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, however, stressed the importance of improving delivery rates in districts where government hospitals are yet to reach their full potential. Districts such as Mancherial (63%), Nirmal (66%), Medchal (67%) and Karimnagar (67%) were singled out for focussed efforts to enhance performance levels.

In light of the ongoing heavy rains in the State, Mr. Harish Rao urged all Health department personnel to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services. Special emphasis was placed on the health of pregnant women by utilising the KCR kit data to anticipate delivery dates and provide timely hospital care.

Additionally, the utilisation of 102 and 108 vehicle services was encouraged to ensure swift medical assistance during emergencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US