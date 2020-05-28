Telangana government geared up to tackle COVID-19: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

The State government is geared up to effectively deal with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the event of rise in the number of cases in the coming days.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Government was well prepared with required PPE kits, masks, testing kits, beds, ventilators and hospitals to deal with up to one lakh cases in the State. The situation was well under control as of now, he said.

The Chief Secretary participated in the video conference conducted by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to review the States' preparedness to tackle the virus and the public health response to COVID-19.

The video conference assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Lockdown 4.0 which is set to culminate on May 31.

The Chief Secretary told the Cabinet Secretary that the State government was following various guidelines that were being issued from time to time and was making all the arrangements to control virus particularly in the containment zones in the State.